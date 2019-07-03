Kushner: “Next Steps” in Peace Plan to be Released Soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters/Hamodia staff) -

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at the recent “Peace to Prosperity” conference in Manama, Bahrain. (Peace to Prosperity Workshop/Handout via Reuters)

Jared Kushner, speaking in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, said that the White House will soon release the “next steps” in the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, following last month’s conference in Bahrain.

Kushner said that his father-in-law U.S. President Donald Trump is “very fond” of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and is willing to engage him on the U.S. peace proposal at the right time. He also hinted that the peace plan might call on Palestinian refugees to permanently settle where they are rather than return to lands now in Israel.

According to reports, Kushner said that the Palestinian leadership “made a strategic mistake in not engaging” in the Bahrain conference. He described their reaction to the conference as “hysterical and erratic and not terribly constructive” and said ,”They looked very foolish by trying to fight this.”