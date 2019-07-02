Soldiers Fend Off Rioters Near Armon Hanatziv, Ramallah

YERUSHALAYIM -

A Karlo gun confiscated by IDF forces in overnight raids/ (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers were greeted overnight Monday with rocks and firebombs as they attempted to carry out activities in the village of Beitounia, near Ramallah. Arabs rioted as soldiers attempted to arrest terror suspects. The soldiers responded with antiriot measures to disperse the mobs. Meanwhile, in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of Yerushalayim, Arab rioters targeted soldiers, who were in an outpost on the border of the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, with firebombs, distilled from gunpowder in fireworks. Soldiers used antiriot measures to drive back the terrorists.

IDF soldiers overnight Monday seized weapons in villages in the Binyamin region. In a statement, the army said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis as well as residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 28 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.