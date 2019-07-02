Maimonides Nursery Remains Open

BORO PARK -

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12:13 pm |

Maimonides Medical Center is keeping its nursery open for any mother who wishes to use its services, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and the hospital announced.

Many alarmed constituents had reached out to Eichenstein’s office amid recent reports that the hospital was no longer allowing patients to use its nursery. Eichenstein contacted the hospital, and confirmed that the nursery is open.

Maimonides says recently introduced a new initiative, seeking to foster the best bonding and nursing experience for mothers and infants. One component is the facilitation of rooming-in—keeping moms and babies together as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and supported by obstetricians in the hospital and throughout the community.

“While Maimonides encourages the practice of rooming-in, if any maternity patient does not feel well, or is in need of extra rest, or requests for any reason not to have the baby in her room, then the newborn baby is cared for in the nursery,” said Thomas Smith, RN, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. “As always, all maternity services are undertaken with the full cooperation and consent of patients.”