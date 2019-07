YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:40 am |

The Boeing 737-400 landing at Ben Gurion airport on Monday. Photo: Ben Gurion Airport Authority

The damaged plane arriving from Germany has landed safely at Ben Gurion Airport, with a flat tire.

Prior to landing, the Boeing 737-400 circled over the Mediterranean to jettison fuel and reduce its weight.

The plane’s damaged tire.

Photo: Ben Gurion Airport Authority

The Israeli Air Force sent jets up to meet and inspect the plane, and reported that the damaged tire was on the back left-hand side of the plane. A Boeing 737-400 has two tires on each side and two more at the front under the nose of the plane.