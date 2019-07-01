U.K. Home Secretary Visits Kosel

Monday, July 1, 2019 at 8:55 am |

Director General of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Eliav (L.) with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid (C.) and Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, at the Kosel on Monday. (The Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

The British Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, visited the Kosel on Monday morning, during a two-day trip to Israel.

This is the first time a British government minister has visited the Kosel in 19 years. Javid, who is from a Muslim family, is known as a strong supporter of Israel. He has previously visited on vacation with his family.

Mr. Javid was greeted by the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai Eliav, and the Rav of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who recited kapitel 121 of Tehillim with him, prior to the Home Secretary placing a note in the wall.

Rabbi Rabinowitz told Mr. Javid, “Your visit here is evidence that in this small place Jews and Muslims can live together without harming each other.”

Mr. Javid expressed his surprise that the Kosel is accessible throughout the day, every single day of the year. He admired photos of the mass events which take place there regularly. He said that he could sense the “spiritual power” of the site.