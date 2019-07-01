Netanyahu Taps Coalition Leader Amsalem for Communications Minister

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 1, 2019 at 4:12 pm |

Likud MK and coalition leader David Amsalem (left). (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Monday the appointment of Likud MK David Amsalem as communications minister.

Amsalem, coalition chairman in the last Knesset, has been a staunch defender of the prime minister, and his designation was widely regarded as a reward for loyalty.

The appointment was necessitated by the abrupt resignation last week of Ayoub Kara, who quit after his candidacy for ambassador to Egypt was vigorously opposed by diplomats. Kara accused the Likud of conducting a witch hunt against him because he is a Druze, and blamed PM Netanyahu for not coming to his defense.