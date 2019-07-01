Mossad Director Says Iran Definitely Behind Gulf Attacks

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Mossad director Yossi Cohen (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/File)

The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency says Iran was behind a string of recent attacks on targets across the Persian Gulf.

Speaking at the Herzliya Conference, an annual international security forum near Tel Aviv on Monday, Yossi Cohen said “I can tell you, with certainty, from the best sources of Israeli and Western intelligence, that Iran is behind the attacks.”

Cohen mentioned recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, oil fields in Saudi Arabia and in Baghdad. He says the attacks “were approved by the Iranian leadership, and were carried out, at least mostly, by the Revolutionary Guard and their surrogates.”