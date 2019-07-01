Mayor de Blasio to Enforce Prohibition of Parking in Bike Lanes

NEW YORK -

Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm |

Cars parked in a bike lane on Canal Street. (nyc.gov)

In response to recent fatalities of cyclists on the streets of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a crackdown on behaviors which present a danger for bicyclists.

“We are seeing a dangerous surge in cyclist deaths on our streets, de Blasio said. “I have directed the NYPD to immediately launch a major enforcement action that will encompass every precinct and crack down on dangerous behavior like parking in bike lanes. At the same time, I have charged the Department of Transportation with developing a new cyclist safety plan to make biking in our city safer.”

The mayor said that last year was the safest year on record, but nevertheless he insisted that “we have to keep pushing the envelope and increasing our efforts until we achieve Vision Zero.”