Hong Kong Protesters Try to Storm Legislative Building

A small group of protesters tried to batter their way into the Hong Kong legislative building on Monday afternoon.

A march is due to take place in the former British colony, marking the anniversary of its return to China in 1997. Thousands of people gathered in a central park for the annual march, which was delayed by the protest and a confrontation with the police.

Some eight or 10 people used a shopping card and metal poles to ram a glass panel in the legislature building. They were unsuccessful in their attempt to gain entry, as the cart became wedged in the panel and the police grabbed it away from them.

Both the marchers and the more violent protesters are opposing a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial. The proposal has increased fears of eroding freedoms in the territory that was returned to China in 1997.

A protester who gave only his first name, Jack, said, “The rule of law is the last firewall between us and the Chinese Communist Party.”

The march was delayed and the finishing point was changed, due to the protest.