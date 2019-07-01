Erdogan: ‘Never Possible’ to Consider U.S. Plan for Middle East

ANKARA (Reuters) -

Monday, July 1, 2019

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference on the final day of the G-20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said it was “never possible” for Turkey to positively consider the $50-billion U.S. peace plan for the Middle East, broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

The White House last week outlined a $50-billion Middle East economic plan that would create a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies, and fund a $5- billion transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.

Speaking to reporters after the G-20 summit in Japan, Erdogan also said that the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey would hold a summit in July to discuss developments in Syria, NTV said.