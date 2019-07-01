Commander: Top Secret Docs Open to All in IDF Shredder Room

Monday, July 1, 2019 at 4:10 am |

The Ministry of Defense headquarters (2nd R) in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Colonel Eyal Yosipesko, commander of the IDF base at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, has called for stronger security in light of what he said was a major security breach at the base – in the room where documents are shredded.

In a letter to commanders at the base, Yosipesko said that on a daily basis, documents marked “top secret” are left in the open on desks and other places where they could be seen by outsiders.

Most serious, he said, were the incidents where the documents were left in piles in the base’s shredding room, where documents deemed no longer needed were sent to be destroyed. The documents could be copies of active plans, or earlier versions of such plans; the fact that they were in the shredding room did not mean that they were no longer “sensitive,” he wrote.

Yosipesko said that he would conduct a full investigation into the matter and develop new security rules, which everyone would be expected to observe. The letter, according to Walla News, has prompted an overall evaluation of document security in the IDF.