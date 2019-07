YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 1, 2019 at 8:57 am |

Ambulances and paramedics awaiting the plane at Ben Gurion Airport. (Hatzalah)

Ben Gurion Airport is on high emergency level as it awaits the landing of a plane with a damaged tire, arriving from Cologne, Germany.

Over 100 ambulances are on standby to meet the plane, which is carrying 152 people.

The tire apparently exploded during takeoff.