Moshe Yehuda z’l ,son of Reb Dovid y’blc was riding his bicycle on the way to yeshiva when he was struck at the intersection of Dahill Rd and Cortelyou Rd .

He was transferred to various facilities over the past 3 years until he was Niftar on Monday evening.

The Levaya will be held on Tuesday morning in front of the Stoliner Shul on 16 Ave at 10:00AM.

Yehi zichro boruch