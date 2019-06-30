Think Tank Calls Anti-Semitism Most Significant Trend of Past Year

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:24 pm |

Former U.S. envoy to the Middle East, Dennis Ross. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The rise in anti-Semitism was “the most significant trend of the past year,” said former U.S. envoy to the Mideast Dennis Ross on the presentation to the Israeli cabinet Sunday of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) annual report.

Ross, Co-Chair of the Institute and its president, Avinoam Bar-Yosef, warned that local authorities in Europe are not doing enough to provide security for Jewish communities, and that some Jews are considering migration in search of safety, while others may give up their Jewish identity.

Bar Yosef called on the government to act: “The Government of Israel should immediately establish a coordinating body to closely monitor the various dimensions of anti-Semitism, assess the threats and risks, and initiate action vis-à-vis other governments, communities and relevant actors in various fields. This is a strategic imperative,” he said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and cabinet minister discussed the JPPI findings and recommendations for an hour and a half, an hour longer than scheduled, Arutz Sheva reported.

The JPPI warnings come just a few days after Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, urged a General Assembly special session to commit to a global war on anti-Semitism.

Regarding demographic trends, Bar-Yosef noted the growth of the Orthodox communities in the United States, where the younger age cohorts is already roughly 30 percent in some places.

“We can expect significant implications from the growth of the Orthodox population in the long run. Alongside strengthening relations with the Reform and Conservative denominations, the Government of Israel should encourage and support increased involvement of the Orthodox in the leadership of the Jewish communities in the Diaspora, American society and politics, in order to preserve Jewish influence in the general public,” he said.

Erosion of the bipartisan support for Israel was also examined.

“Expressions of sympathy and support for Israel are prominent among Republicans and the alliance with President Trump is stronger than ever, but among the Democratic camp, there has been a significant drop in support for Israel…As we are at the onset of the U.S. presidential election cycle, Israel must do all it can to maintain bipartisan support.”