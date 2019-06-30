Regional Briefs – June 30, 2019

Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 6:33 pm |

Police Stepping Up Patrols For Holiday in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – State and local police are targeting reckless, aggressive and impaired drivers in New York during the Fourth of July holiday.

New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett says troopers will be increasing patrols and conducting sobriety checkpoints from Saturday through Friday.

Last year, troopers issued nearly 10,500 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July weekend. They arrested 216 people for driving while intoxicated and investigated 165 crashes that resulted in four deaths.

Audit Finds Lax Oversight At Parks Led to $343k Revenue Loss

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s state comptroller says a failure to collect late fees from vendors at state parks resulted in lost revenue of $343,000.

Among its findings were that the state Department of Environmental Protection lacked internal controls and oversight for monitoring lease payments.

The audit says that resulted in uncollected and late payments. The department oversees 29 state parks, 11 forests, five recreational areas and five marinas.