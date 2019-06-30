Netanyahu: Palestinians Are Determined to Continue Conflict

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 6:22 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attends the weekly Cabinet meeting in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that the Palestinians are “determined to continue the conflict at any price.”

Speaking at his weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Netanyahu was referring to the Palestinian leadership’s rejection of last week’s Mideast peace conference in Bahrain aimed at providing economic assistance.

Netanyahu said that while Israel welcomed the U.S.’s $50 billion Palestinian development plan, the Palestinians themselves denounced it and even arrested a Palestinian businessman who participated in it.

Netanyahu said, “This is not how those who want to promote peace act.”

Palestinian forces have since released businessman Saleh Abu Mayala.