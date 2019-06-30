BD’E-Harav Dovid Trenk z”l

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 6:07 pm |

Harav Dovid Trenk, zt”l, (right) with Harav Dovid Harris, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim.

With Harav Simcha Cook, shlita, Menahel of the Mechina of Yeshivas Ner Yisrael.

Harav Dovid Trenk, a legendary Mechanech who inspired generations of talmidim, was niftar Sunday afternoon at age seventy seven after an extended illness.

Rav Dovid was renown as a Rebbe for half a century, as he taught in Camp Munk (where he referred to himself as the oldest camper), Yeshiva of Adelphia and Yeshiva Moreshes Yehoshua, which he established in Lakewood in memory of Rabbi Yehoshua Silbermintz, z”l. The warmth and care which he showered on his talmidim left them with a feeling of self-worth and confidence, which encouraged them to strive to grow in their Torah and Yiddishkeit.

The levayah is scheduled for 10:30 am Monday morning at Khal Zichron Yaakov, 175 Sunset Road in Lakewood, N.J.

Harav Dovid is survived by his wife, Rebbitzen Leah Trenk, his siblings Harav Zevi Trenk and Rebbitzen Leah Cohen, and his children Rabbi Elimelech Trenk, Rabbi Shiya Trenk, Mrs. Goldie Engelson, Mrs. Donya Brown, and Mrs. Devora Krawiez.

Yehi zichro baruch.