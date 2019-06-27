Report: IDF Investigating ‘Serious Security Breach’ in Exploded Rocket

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 5:21 am |

Israeli soldiers. (Meir Vaknin/Flash90)

The IDF is investigating what is being termed a “serious security breach” after two IDF soldiers and two officers were injured when a rocket they were working with exploded. The four suffered only light injuries, but Walla News quoted medical officials as saying that “it was a nes that the soldiers were not killed.”

The incident occurred earlier this week, the report said, when the rocket was launched and exploded near the soldiers during a unit drill at the IDF’s Military Engineering school in southern Israel. It’s not clear what set off the rocket – known as an Infantry Viper rocket – but the army has ordered that all use of the rockets be suspended while an investigation takes place. The rocket is used to attack pinpoint targets in urban areas, and has in the past been used to attack vehicles carrying terrorists, the report said.

In a statement, the IDF said that “during an exercise at a base in southern Israel two soldiers and two IDF officers were lightly injured in an explosion, caused by improper handling. Two of the injured were treated in the hospital. After the incident, the Chief Battle Engineering officer in the IDF ordered the suspension of the use of the rocket in question, until the completion of the investigation into the incident.”