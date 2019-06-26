Police: Palestinian Planned to Use Kippah, Tzitzis to ‘Blend In’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 4:15 am |

Moshav Orah. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

An Arab who was in Israel illegally and was arrested carrying a kippah and tzitzis will be brought for an extension of his remand Wednesday, police said. The Arab, a resident of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, was caught near Moshav Orah, near Beit Shemesh. Police believe that he snuck into Israel and acquired the religious items, and that he intended to use them to blend into Israeli society. Police are investigating if he was connected to any terror organizations or if his motive was economic.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials seized a cache of weapons held in Arab homes. On Tuesday night, police raided a home in the Shomron-area village of Kfar Harbata. Several handguns were found, along with ammunition. In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.