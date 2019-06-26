Cuomo Heads to Israel to Spur Economic Ties, Show Solidarity

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 7:27 pm |

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by policy director David Yassky (L), Eric Gertler of Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (R), and MTA managing director Ronnie Hakim (not seen), talks to reporters in New York City before departing on a solidarity trip to Israel on Wednesday. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is traveling to Israel for a quick trip aimed at strengthening economic ties and showing support following recent anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.

The Democrat was expected to arrive in Israel Thursday morning after departing Wednesday. He returns Friday.

Before he left, the governor told reporters he hopes the trip leads to closer economic ties, particularly in health care and technology sectors. He will also meet with Israeli software developers to discuss ways to improve the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s train navigation system.

Mr. Cuomo says the trip is also intended to demonstrate solidarity with Israel following synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and near San Diego.

This is Mr. Cuomo’s third Israel trip as governor. Joining him this time are his three daughters Mariah, Cara and Michaela Kennedy Cuomo.