Business Briefs – June 26, 2019

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 8:24 pm |

Trump Says He ‘Made’ Fed Chairman Powell

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Mr. Trump says he “made” Powell but now would like to trade him in for Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank. In an interview on Fox Business, Trump says “we should have Draghi” instead of Powell because of Draghi’s announcement last week that he was prepared to provide more stimulus if necessary to support the lagging European economy.

California, Canada Sidestep Trump, Ink Deal on Emissions

DETROIT (AP) – California picked up an important partner its dispute with the Trump administration over vehicle emissions and fuel economy by announcing a deal with Canada to reduce pollution. The agreement comes as the state is in a standoff with its own federal government on the same issues, with little hope of resolving the dispute out of court.

Senior EPA Official Steps Down Amid House Ethics Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Environment Protection Agency official who helped lead the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era restrictions on carbon emissions is resigning amid a congressional probe into whether he improperly aided former industry clients. EPA Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum is expected to depart at the end of June. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced Wehrum’s resignation on Wednesday.

Tech Giants Face Questions on Hate Speech Going Into Debates

WASHINGTON (AP) – Executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter have faced questioning by a House panel on their efforts to stanch terrorist content and misinformation on their social media platforms. The scrutiny comes as the tech giants step up safety measures to prevent disinformation online targeting the Democratic presidential debates. The hearing Wednesday by the Homeland Security Committee was prompted by the mosque shootings in New Zealand that killed 50 people, which were livestreamed by the alleged gunman.

French Lawsuit Accuses Google Of Violating EU Privacy Rules

PARIS (AP) — A leading French consumer group has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Google of violating the EU’s landmark 2018 privacy rules. The UFC Que Choisir group announced the filing Wednesday, and is seeking 1,000 euros in damages for each of about 200 Google users involved in the complaint so far.