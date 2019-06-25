Update on New York City Democratic Primary Races

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:56 pm |

The Democratic Party held primaries in New York City on Tuesday, June 25, for who will represent the party in the general elections on Nevember 5, 2019.

In the Brooklyn Surrogate Court’s race, with 91% of the votes tallied, incumbent Judge Margarita Lopez Torres has received 53% of the vote, with her closest rival, with Meredith Jones receiving 24% and Elena Baron receiving 22%.

In the race for civil court in Brooklyn’s 6th District, with 91% of the vote in, Caroline Cohen leads with 43%, Alice Nicholson has 22%, with Chinyelu Udoh at 18% and Tehilah Berman trailing with 14%.

In the hotly contested Democratic primary for Queens District Attorney, with 97.03% of the vote in, the race is still too close to call. Tiffany Caban leads with 33,520 votes or 39.66 %, while Melinda Katz has 32,319 votes or 38.23 %. With nearly 85 thousand votes counted, they are separated by 1201 votes at this time, and 9% of the votes, or approximately 2,500 votes, not yet tabulated.

In addition, thousands of absentee ballots received by mail will not be counted for several days.