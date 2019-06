Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3:16 am |

The Sadigura Rebbe, shlita. (JDN)

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Sadigura Rebbe, shlita, who is hospitalized in Los Angeles, with a serious illness.

The Sadigura community released a message asking all to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Yisrael Moshe ben Tzipporah Feiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.