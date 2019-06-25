Queens DA Race a Test for Left-Wing vs. Moderate Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) -

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3:11 pm |

The national fight between left-wing and moderate Democrats is playing out again Tuesday in New York City, where primary voters are selecting a new Queens district attorney.

The candidates include Tiffany Caban, a 31-year-old public defender who says the criminal justice system is rigged against the poor.

She’s been endorsed by two presidential contenders, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, as well as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the newcomer whose primary defeat of a longtime incumbent last year electrified the party’s left wing.

But Queens Borough President Melinda Katz has the backing of state and county party leaders like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as a host of unions. Katz is a veteran politician, having served in the state Assembly from 1994 to 1999 and on the City Council from 2002 to 2009.

Other candidates are former judge and Queens Assistant District Attorney Gregory Lasak, former District of Columbia Deputy Attorney General Mina Malik, former Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Betty Lugo and former New York Deputy Attorney General Jose Nieves.

The candidates have largely all embraced criminal justice reforms like reducing marijuana prosecutions.

The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.

Either Katz, Caban, Lugo or Malik would be the first woman to serve as Queens district attorney. Polls close at 9 p.m.