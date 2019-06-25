IDF Faces Off Against Jenin Rioters

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 6:24 am |

Arabs riot at the Kalandiya checkpoint. (Issam Rimawi/Flash90)

IDF soldiers faced off against rioters in Jenin Monday night, as they attempted to arrest wanted security suspects. Rioters threw firebombs and rocks at soldiers, who responded with antiriot measures. No injuries were reported among Israeli forces. Soldiers nabbed a 16-year-old terrorist who was arrested on suspicion of building firebombs and distributing them to local gangs, as well as using them against Israeli soldiers himself.

IDF forces overnight Monday confiscated terror funds from a house in Chevron. Cash was also seized from a house in the village of Katana, near Chevron. The funds, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels,were part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.