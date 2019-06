YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 24, 2019 at 3:58 am |

Fire and rescue service at the scene of the overturned car, Monday. (Arik Abuoloff)

Police and other emergency and rescue forces were summoned to Tchernichovsky Street in Yerushalayim following reports of a vehicle that apparently fell from a parking lot between buildings, from a height of two floors.

A woman who was trapped in the vehicle was extricated by rescue forces, and she was transferred for further medical treatment in moderate condition.