Trump Says Fresh Sanctions on Iran Will Target Supreme Leader

WASHINGTON (Hamodia/Reuters) -

Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:09 pm |

President Donald Trump displays an executive order imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, Monday in the Oval Office. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, amid an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Asked by a reporter whether the sanctions, which will target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were in response to Tehran’s downing of a U.S. drone last week, Trump said you “could probably add that into this,” but then said, “This was something that was going to happen anyway.”

“We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country,” Trump said when signing the order. “I can only tell you we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were standing alongside the president as he signed the order.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” Trump said. “I think a lot of restraint has been shown by us – a lot of restraint – and that doesn’t mean we’re going to show it in the future.

During the signing, Trump criticized former President Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran as a “disaster.”