Regional Briefs – June 24, 2019

Monday, June 24, 2019 at 8:51 pm |

Officials: Sleeping Firefighter Struck, Killed By Ambulance

PORT JERVIS, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York firefighter has died after an ambulance responding to a call struck him, apparently as he slept in front of a bay door.

Port Jervis Police say the unidentified 22-year-old man was hit by a Port Jervis Volunteer Ambulance as it was leaving its building early Sunday morning near the Pennsylvania border.

Uber Driver Gets 3 Years For Kidnapping Sleeping Passenger

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who drove for Uber in New York City has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for abducting a woman who fell asleep inside his vehicle.

A judge Monday also ordered Harbir Parmar to pay more than $3,600 in restitution for overcharging customers.

Parmar pleaded guilty in March to charges of kidnapping and wire fraud.

Funeral Planned For 6-Year-Old Girl Who Died At Us Border

PHOENIX (AP) — The parents of 6-year-old girl who died while attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border say her body will be flown to New York for a funeral.

A civil rights group working with the family of Gurupreet Kaur says the girl’s dad has been living in New York for several years and has a pending asylum claim.

Former FBI Most Wanted Fugitive Pleads In Ms-13 Gang Case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An MS-13 gang member who once was on the FBI’s top 10 list of most wanted fugitives has admitted killing a man on behalf of the gang and agreeing that a conspirator would commit multiple violent acts.

Walter Yovany Gomez pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering conspiracy. Federal prosecutors will recommend that he receive a 25-year prison term when he’s sentenced July 31.