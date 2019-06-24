Nine Fires in Southern Israel Started by Gaza Arsonists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 24, 2019 at 3:09 pm |

Palestinians in Gaza preparing incendiary balloons to send to Israel, last month. (Hassan Jedi/Flash90)

Nine fires were started in southern Israel on Monday by balloon-borne incendiary devices launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the firefighting services.

Seven of them have reportedly been brought under control, while firefighters were still battling two blazes as of Monday evening.

Among the fires was one in the Shokeda forest, just outside Gaza, according to media reports. Firefighters and rescue teams were dispatched to the site with the assistance of Jewish National Fund employees and the Nature and National Parks Authority.