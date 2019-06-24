Danon Urges Palestinians to Surrender

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:48 pm |

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

Israel’s U.N. ambassador Danny Danon has responded to the Palestinian contention that accepting the U.S. multi-billion dollar economic aid plan in exchange for giving up on their dream of statehood would be a form of surrender.

“I ask: What’s wrong with Palestinian surrender?” Danon wrote in an op-ed piece published in The New York Times.

“Surrender is the recognition that in a contest, staying the course will prove costlier than submission. The Palestinians have little to lose and everything to gain by putting down the sword and accepting the olive branch,” Danon argues.

Danon’s challenging answer comes on the eve of the American-led Bahrain conference where senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is set to unveil a $50 billion investment package for the Palestinians and their Arab neighbors. The Palestinian leaders in Ramallah and Gaza have refused to send delegations, denouncing it as an attempt to bribe them out of statehood.

The Israeli envoy quoted Palestinian official Saeb Erekat who “misleadingly suggests that a ‘surrender’ will lead to an end of the Palestinian people.”

“But nothing could be farther from the truth. Instead, surrendering will create the opportunity to transform Palestinian society, thereby leading to his people’s liberation,” Danon wrote.