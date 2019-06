BROOKLYN -

Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:57 pm |

Arial view of Kingsboro Community College. (KCC)

A private beach day for men will be held this Friday, at Kingsborough Community College, Councilman Chaim Deutsch announced Monday.

A women’s-only day will take place in July.

Last year’s men-only beach day drew over 400 participants.

This event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the private beach at Kingsborough Community College, located at 2001 Oriental Blvd Brooklyn.

Staff, lifeguards, and security will all be male, and the beach is fully secluded behind the college.