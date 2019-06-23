Truck Collides Into Pedestrian Bridge in Yerushalayim; No Injuries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 10:55 am |

The truck that collided into the bridge, Sunday, in Yerushalayim. (Police Spokesman)

A truck collided with a pedestrian bridge on Golda Meir Boulevard in Yerushalayim on Sunday afternoon, causing serious damage to the bridge. B’chasdei Shamayim, no one was hurt.

The truck, which was carrying a load of large garbage cans, began to pass under the bridge that leads to the Ramot shopping mall and collided with it.

The police blocked the Boulevard in the fear that the bridge could collapse. The bridge was also blocked for pedestrians.

The driver of the truck was remanded in custody to investigate the circumstances of the collision.