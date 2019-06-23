Smotrich: I’d Give Up My Position for Right-Wing Unity

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 5:08 am |

MK Betzalel Smotrich. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The United Right List has begun a campaign urging all parties to the right of the Likud to unite in a single list before the upcoming September elections. The campaign is being organized and run by National Union chairperson and Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

In his message to political figures on the right, Smotrich urged that current differences be put aside in order to allow for unity that will benefit everyone. “In recent weeks, as we negotiated with the Likud about the government we wanted to establish, we realized how important it is for the right to be united,” Smotrich wrote in a social media post. “The more united we are the better a negotiating position we have. The differences between us are important but they are secondary to the important responsibility we have to ensure a right-wing victory in the elections.

“This responsibility requires us to concentrate on winning together,” Smotrich continued. “We must overcome our egos and work together. As I had already said in the past, we in the National Union will make no new demands, and I will be the first to give up my position in order to ensure that we can successfully work together.”

The campaign involves utilizing pubic figures on the religious right in order to cause a wave of public pressure that will influence the party leaders to agree to the idea. Among those involved is Yehuda Wald, director of the National Union, who is featured in one of the ads associated with the campaign as saying that “it’s clear that there are ideological differences between our parties, but we have an important responsibility that goes beyond that ideology. If the worst happens and a left-wing government comes about because of our ego wars, we will all be forced to fight together to avoid being deported in favor of a Palestinian state. We will demonstrate against turning Israel into a state of all its citizens, from the opposition or outside the Knesset. We cannot let that happen,” he added.