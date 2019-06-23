Regional Briefs – June 23, 2019

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 8:29 pm |

New Jersey Picks Danish Firm Orsted for Wind Energy Project

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey has chosen a Danish company to build a wind energy project off the coast of Atlantic City that could power half a million homes.

The state Board of Public Utilities on Friday chose Orsted to build a project that would generate 1,100 megawatts of electricity.

The company says the work could be completed by 2024.

The BPU said the project will cause an estimated monthly bill increase of $1.46 for residential customers, $13.05 for commercial customers and just over $110 for industrial customers.

Nurses Picket for New Contract at N.J. Hospital

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (AP) – Nurses at a New Jersey hospital have been picketing to protest lack of progress on a new contract.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that more than 160 registered nurses and supporters rallied Saturday at Shore Medical Center.

The 320 registered nurses have been negotiating since the fall on a contract that expired at the end of the year.