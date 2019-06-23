Man Killed After Forklift Falls at Ben Gurion Airport

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 8:04 am |

A view of Ben Gurion International Airport from the control tower. (Flash90)

A 60-year-old man was killed Sunday after a forklift fell on him in a garage in the cargo terminal complex at Ben Gurion Airport. Another man, also in his 60s, was seriously injured in the incident.

The warehouse in which the accident took place is not part of the airport itself.

“When we arrived at the site, we saw two men, about 60, unconscious, after they had been hit by a heavy object that had fallen on them,” said Moshe Gelbstein, an MDA paramedic and MDA medic Moshe Gabbay.

“We immediately began providing lifesaving medical care. One of the injured was trapped under the heavy object, and during his extrication we gave him medical treatment that included resuscitation efforts. His condition was critical and we had to determine his death,” they added.

They said that “the second patient suffered extensive system damage, and after medical treatment at the site, we evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was severe and he was anesthetized and respirated.”

Initial reports said that it seems that the forklift was being repaired on and during the repairs toppled over, pinning down the workers.

Police and Labor Ministry representatives arrived on the scene to collect testimonies from eyewitnesses.