Flying Wallendas to Cross Times Square on a High Wire

NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 5:12 pm |

Nik Wallenda speaking with media in New York, Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Imagine crossing Times Square on a high wire between skyscrapers, 25 stories above the pavement.

If all goes well, that will be reality Sunday for two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas circus family. Their latest daredevil stunt will be streamed live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat, but this time, he’s nervous. His sister, Lijana Wallenda, plans to join him for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.

The high wire across Times Square (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The siblings will walk from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire suspended between the towers, crossing each other in the middle.

They’ll be wearing tethered safety harnesses required by the city in case they fall.