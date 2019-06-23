Bolton: U.S. ‘Prudence’ on Iran Isn’t Weakness

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 5:34 am |

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton (L) meets Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Haim Zach/GPO)

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Sunday that Iran should not “mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness.”

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Yerushalayim, Bolton said that no one has granted Iran a “hunting license in the Middle East.”

The comments come days after President Donald Trump announced he called off military strikes on Iran after learning approximately 150 Iranians would be killed, saying it would have been out of proportion to the shooting down of an unmanned American surveillance drone by Iran.

Bolton, a longtime Iran hawk, said that sanctions will continue against Tehran and that the U.S. reserves the right to attack it at a later point. He emphasized that Trump had only “stopped the strike from going forward at this time.'”