Trump: ‘Iran Made a Very Big Mistake’ After Drone Strike

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:02 am |

In this 2018 file photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an RQ-4 Global Hawk is seen on the tarmac of Al-Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Airman 1st Class D. Blake Browning/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. RQ-4 Global Hawk on Thursday amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. President Donald Trump declared Thursday that “Iran made a very big mistake” in shooting down a U.S. drone.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump was briefed Wednesday night and again Thursday morning about the incident. She says the administration also will keep in touch with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Trump made his comment on Twitter in mid-morning.

American and Iranian officials are disputing the circumstances of the incident.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it shot down the drone over Iranian airspace. The U.S. military is calling the downing an “unprovoked attack” and said it occurred over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.