New Law Requires Ride-Hailing Services To Provide More ID

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:22 pm |

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation requiring ride-hailing services to show additional identification after the March death of a University of South Carolina student police say got into the car of an Uber impersonator.

Among the new requirements is that ride-hailing services must issue two identifying markers to each driver. They must be displayed on the front windshield and rear window.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the legislation Thursday in Robbinsville, the hometown of Samantha “Sami” Josephson. The act is known as Sami’s Law.