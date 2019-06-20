New Law Requires Ride-Hailing Services To Provide More ID

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation requiring ride-hailing services to show additional identification after the March death of a University of South Carolina student police say got into the car of an Uber impersonator.
Among the new requirements is that ride-hailing services must issue two identifying markers to each driver. They must be displayed on the front windshield and rear window.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed the legislation Thursday in Robbinsville, the hometown of Samantha “Sami” Josephson. The act is known as Sami’s Law.