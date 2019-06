(BoroPark24.com) -

Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:40 am

Boro Park will soon have a new simchah hall, opened by Satmar Takonos Committee, who are promising to provide a chasunah night for “under $10,000.”

The Kerem Menachem hall, named for a Boro park philanthropist, will be guided by special takanos to ensure simchos are a night of joy and calm for the baalei simchah, lessening the burden of the payments.

Details are currently being worked on and will be released in the weeks ahead.