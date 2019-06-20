First Grader Saves Life in Karnei Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5:24 pm |

A first-grader saved the life of another child when he noticed that she had fallen asleep and was accidentally locked in a school bus in

Karnei Shomron.

The 7-year-old boy went and informed the principal of the school in Karnei Shomron, who contacted the driver who rushed back in time, Arutz Sheva reported on Thursday.

The driver, who had locked the bus and left it with the little girl inside, was suspended from his job.

Karnei Shomron Council head Yigal Lahav and Education Director Ohad Zerman went to the school to thank the teachers, the principal, and especially the first-grader who prevented what might have been a tragedy.

“There is no age limit to be involved, to save lives, care, initiative, attention to the environment and the transfer of information to an adult in the neighborhood or a job,” Lahav said.