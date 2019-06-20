Want up-to-the-
June 20, 2019
June 20, 2019
י"ח סיון תשע"ט
י"ח סיון תשע"ט
Community
Catskills Hatzalah Opens New Ambulance Garage
Community
Catskills Hatzalah Opens New Ambulance Garage
Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:46 pm
י"ז סיון תשע"ט
Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:46 pm |
י"ז סיון תשע"ט
The new garage, in Swan Lake near Leisure Lake Estates. The new garage complements Hatzalah’s existing garage in Fallsburg, allowing for faster response times across the mountains.
