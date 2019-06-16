Report: United Right to Get Education, Transportation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Bezalel Smotrich with Rafi Peretz of the United Right party. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90/File)

The latest coalition scuttlebutt on Sunday evening was that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will appoint Rabbi Rafi Peretz and MK Bezalel Smotrich as education and transportation ministers, respectively, according to Channel 13 news.

The two leaders of the Union of Right-Wing Parties will also be given seats at the high-level security cabinet, according to the report.

PM Netanyahu is expected to meet with them in his office on Monday.

If the appointments are carried out, it could go a long way toward smoothing the PM’s relationship with the right-wing. Smotrich, in particular, had been publicly complaining that Netanyahu had broken a promise to make him justice minister and that he was taking the right-wing for granted.