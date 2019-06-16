Regional Briefs – June 16, 2019

Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 7:04 pm |

Schumer Wants Warship Named for Slain Sailor From New York

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Chuck Schumer wants a warship named for a Navy sailor and married mother of two from upstate New York who was killed in a suicide bomb attack.

Schumer spoke on the Senate floor this week about honoring Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, who was raised in Pine Plains in the Hudson Valley.

Funeral Held for West Point Cadet Who Died in Training

NEW YORK (AP) – A West Point cadet killed during a training exercise has been laid to rest at the academy’s cemetery.

The funeral for Christopher J. Morgan was held Saturday at the United States Military Academy.

Police Shoot, Kill Coyote That Attacked Mom, Her Son in Park

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Police shot and killed a coyote that attacked and injured a mother and her 4-year-old son as they walked through a northern New Jersey park.

The attack occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in Hollywood Avenue Park in Fairfield.

Concert Series Canceled Because of Nesting Birds

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) – Officials have canceled the summer concert series at New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook because of nesting birds.

Park officials say 20 Piping Plover nests were found along the park’s beaches. The shorebirds are a threatened and federally-protected species.

Regulations prohibit any activity within 1,000 meters of their nests.

New Task Force to Explore Ways to Use the Erie Canal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A task force charged with revitalizing New York’s Erie Canal will hold its first meeting later this month and will soon announce several public meetings across the state.

Former Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney chairs the group, which has 19 members.

Among the group’s focal points are potential new uses for 195-year-old waterway, how the canal can enhance economic development and recreation and tourism.