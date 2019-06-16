PM’s Wife Sentenced for Misusing State Funds

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 8:38 am |

A Yerushalayim magistrate court on Sunday sentenced Mrs. Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, to pay a fine of more than $15,000 for misusing state funds. The sentencing comes after she agreed to a plea bargain that ended the years-long saga.

The court ruling settled allegations that Sara Netanyahu had misused some $100,000 in state money on meals. She was indicted on charges of fraud and breach of trust last year after the State Attorney’s office accused her of running up large tabs at restaurants while the official residence employed a full-time chef between the years 2010 and 2013.

The settlement saw her admit to a more minor charge of “intentionally exploiting the mistake of someone else,” specifically by misleading officials who didn’t realize she already benefited from chefs on the government payroll.

Under the terms of the bargain, Sara Netanyahu agreed to pay $2,800 in fines and hand the remaining $12,500 back to the state. The settlement also reduced the overspending charge to $50,000.