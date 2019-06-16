Hamas Huddles with Iran on U.S. Peace Plan

YERUSHALAYIM -

A delegation sent by the Hamas terror organization in Gaza met with Iran’s intelligence minister over the weekend.

On the agenda was the upcoming rollout of the American peace plan beginning in Bahrain, as well as the usual catch-all “developments in the region.”

The Saudi-owned A-sharq Al Aswat daily said the Hamas officials sat with Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi at Tehran’s Embassy in Damascus on Friday.

Reports in Iranian media identified the Hamas deputy leader Salah al-Aruri, Hamas’s Lebanon representative Ahmed Abdul Hadi and its foreign relations chief Osama Hamdan.

The participants repeated their condemnations of American peace plans.