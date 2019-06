YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:27 pm |

IDF and police units have recovered four sifrei Torah stolen from a bais knesses in Bnei Brak last week.

The sifrei Torah were located in a sheep pen in the Palestinian Authority village of Aqraba in the Shomron, the authorities said on Sunday.

A shotgun, ammunition and 55 clusters of firecrackers were also seized. Five Arabs were arrested on suspicion of carrying out the theft.

The sifrei Torah will be returned to the bais knesses when the investigation has been concluded, police said.