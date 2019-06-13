Gaza Rocket Hits Yeshiva in Sderot

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:28 pm |

A rocket fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip struck the Chabad yeshiva in the center of the city of Sderot on Thursday night, according to initial reports.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported. The talmidim reportedly had already left the yeshiva to spend Shabbos with their families, according to Ynet.

Police were surveying damage to the building and collecting fragments from the rocket.

Rocket warning sirens sounded Sderot and the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council, the army said.

More details as they become available.