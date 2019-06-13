Five Injured After Massive Fire Torches Three Houses in Midwood

Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7:52 am |

A four-alarm fire in the Midwood section of Brooklyn burned through three buildings early Thursday morning, injuring five people.

The four-alarm fire started just after 4 a.m. at 1492 East 17th Street near Avenue O in Midwood.

Firefighters responded to heavy flames and collapsing structures. The fire quickly escalated, spreading between three adjoining homes. All three roofs partially collapsed.

Four civilians, including a baby, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center. One firefighter was also injured. All the injured were reported in stable condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The Buildings Department will evaluate the structural integrity of the buildings.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the FDNY said that the fire was under control.