NYC Extends Moratorium on New Ride-Hail Licenses

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 5:38 pm |

New York City is putting more regulations on for-hire vehicles, including extending a moratorium on most new licenses and creating a limit on how much time drivers can cruise in Manhattan’s busiest areas without a passenger.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new regulations on Wednesday.

The city had instituted a one-year ban on most new licenses last year, which was set to expire in August but will now continue. It doesn’t include wheelchair-accessible vehicles and all-electric vehicles.

The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission will also institute a cap on how long app-based drivers can drive around Manhattan’s core without passengers.

Uber, which had filed suit over the initial cap, and Lyft opposed the new cap extension, saying it would harm riders and drivers.